Shaoyang, production and export hub for wig products in C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 10:37, June 29, 2023

Staff members work at a wig company in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Shaoyang holds significant importance as a production and export hub for wig products in China. Currently, the city is home to 115 registered enterprises specializing in wig manufacturing.

According to official data, from January to May of this year, the city's wig product exports achieved a value of 1.88 billion yuan (about 260 million U.S. dollars). Notably, a substantial portion of these exports, totaling 1.39 billion yuan (about 190 million U.S. dollars), were destined for African markets. A local wig enterprises association has estimated that more than 60 percent of wigs sold to African countries are made in Shaoyang. (Xinhua/Su Xiaozhou)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows an exhibition area of a wig company in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province.

A staff member sells wig products to overseas markets via an e-commerce platform at a wig company in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 25, 2023.

A staff member works at a wig company in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 25, 2023.

ABOVE: A staff member displays a wig product at the exhibition area of a wig company in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 25, 2023. (Photo taken by Xinhua photographer Xue Yuge)

BELOW: A staff member displays a wig product at the store of a Chinese wig company in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2023. (Photo taken by Xinhua photographer Zhang Yudong)

