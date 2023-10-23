China to see higher autumn grain output in 2023

Xinhua) 11:21, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday that the country's autumn grain output will rise from that of the previous year.

Most regions with autumn grain saw an agreeable balance of sunlight, temperature and irrigation, while the total sown area for autumn grain expanded, said the ministry.

China expects record grain output this year, which will be the ninth year in a row with annual grain output above 650 billion kg, according to the ministry.

