Home>>
China to see higher autumn grain output in 2023
(Xinhua) 11:21, October 23, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday that the country's autumn grain output will rise from that of the previous year.
Most regions with autumn grain saw an agreeable balance of sunlight, temperature and irrigation, while the total sown area for autumn grain expanded, said the ministry.
China expects record grain output this year, which will be the ninth year in a row with annual grain output above 650 billion kg, according to the ministry.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.