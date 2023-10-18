Vice Premier stresses implementation of rural, agricultural work

Xinhua) 08:33, October 18, 2023

CHENGDU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has stressed concrete efforts to push forward the implementation of key works concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China's Yunnan and Sichuan provinces from Sunday to Tuesday.

He urged efforts to carry out autumn and winter agricultural production and the building of water conservancy projects in a solid manner, while firmly safeguarding food security and preventing a large-scale relapse into poverty.

When inspecting agricultural production and rural construction works, Liu said that efforts should be made to expedite the progress of autumn harvests, improve the quality of autumn and winter planting, and ensure a bumper harvest for the year as a whole.

