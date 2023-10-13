Quinoa enters harvest season in north China

Xinhua) 17:24, October 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a harvester harvesting quinoa in the field at Chenjiaying Village of Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province. Some 45,000 mu (3,000 hectares) of quinoa in Guyuan County is in the harvest season. With 14 quinoa planting bases across over 60 villages and an annual output of 10,000 tonnes, a complete industrial chain covering the breeding, planting, processing and sales of quinoa and related products has basically taken shape in the county. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A harvester harvests quinoa in the field at Chenjiaying Village of Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows quinoa fields in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a harvester harvesting quinoa in the field at Chenjiaying Village of Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker piles newly-harvested quinoa at a quinoa processing company in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A harvester harvests quinoa in the field at Chenjiaying Village of Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker stacks quinoa products at a quinoa processing company in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member introduces quinoa products to a customer at a quinoa processing company in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A harvester harvests quinoa in the field at Chenjiaying Village of Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker loads newly-harvested quinoa at a quinoa processing company in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker packs quinoa products at a quinoa processing company in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

