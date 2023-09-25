China to accelerate vitalization of seed industry

Xinhua) 08:29, September 25, 2023

File photo shows the vitro storage room at the Germplasm Bank of Wild Species in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the vitalization of the seed industry, on the basis of current phased progress, an official said Sunday.

The country will accelerate the cultivation of quality germplasm resources, promote innovations in the seed industry and nurture leading enterprises in the sector, said Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Efforts will also be made to improve the capacity of seed industry bases and ramp up intellectual property protection within the industry, Zeng said.

A slew of measures will be taken, including releasing the catalog of agricultural germplasm resources available for utilization, accelerating the breeding of a batch of urgently needed varieties, as well as supporting the development of leading and platform firms engaged in the industry.

