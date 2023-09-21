China's agricultural product prices edge down

Xinhua) 13:17, September 21, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wholesale prices of China's farm produce edged down during the week from September 8 to 14, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows.

In the period, the country's farm produce wholesale price index came in at 121.26, down 0.76 points from the previous week, decreasing by 9.48 points year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.8 percent weekly to 22.41 yuan (about 3.12 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, a decline of 26 percent year on year.

The figure for eggs went up 1.3 percent from the previous week to 11.59 yuan per kilogram while dipping 2.2 percent from the same period in 2022.

During the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government fell 2.7 percent on a weekly basis, dropping by 18.9 percent from the same period last year.

The average figure for six key fruits went down 1.6 percent week on week and edged down 0.1 percent year on year, the data also reveals.

