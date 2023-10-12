First mainland-Taiwan agricultural exchange conference to be held this month

Xinhua) 10:42, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- An inaugural cross-Strait agricultural exchange conference will be held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Zhangping City, east China's Fujian Province, according to a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

The conference aims to boost exchanges and cooperation in agriculture across the Taiwan Strait, exploring new ways for compatriots on both sides to work together to advance rural revitalization, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at the press conference.

The agricultural exchange conference also seeks to facilitate the development of a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Strait, Chen said.

Nearly 260 agricultural sector representatives from both sides of the Strait will be invited to attend the conference, he added.

