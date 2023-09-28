Prospects on mainland are rosier for Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:55, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that by getting actively engaged in the Chinese mainland's high-quality development, compatriots and businesspeople from Taiwan will surely enjoy more opportunities, broader space and ever rosier prospects.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.

Any attempt to spread gloom and doom over the Chinese mainland's economy or to decouple from the Chinese mainland is ill-intentioned and futile, Zhu said.

Noting the strong resilience, potential and dynamism of the mainland's economy, Zhu said the mainland has always remained the most solid buttress for Taiwan's economic development and the best choice for Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to make investments and operate businesses.

In the first half of this year, trade volume between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan totaled 123.63 billion U.S. dollars, which indicates the strong endogenous driving force of the economic and trade relations across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu added.

