Mainland able to deliver green electricity to Taiwan on large scale: official

Xinhua) 14:55, September 14, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland already has the conditions required to deliver green electricity to Taiwan on a large scale and is willing to strengthen energy cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, an official said Thursday.

The scale of hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power generation in the mainland has ranked first in the world for many years, while the mainland also has the world's most advanced wind and photovoltaic power production capacity and long-distance power transmission and transformation capacity, said Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

In particular, clean energy is developing rapidly in Fujian Province, he said, noting that the shoals of the outer beaches of southern Fujian are suitable for the development of offshore wind power, and have the conditions necessary for large-scale transmission of green electricity to Taiwan.

The mainland is willing to strengthen cross-Strait energy cooperation and jointly promote green energy transition with Taiwan, Cong said.

