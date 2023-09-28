Call for building Xiamen-Kinmen bridge heard: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:21, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is committed to working with all walks of life in Kinmen to facilitate a plan to link Xiamen and Kinmen with a bridge, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

"We have heard the voices of the Kinmen residents expressing their desire for the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge," Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press conference.

It is reported that within two weeks of soliciting public opinion in Kinmen regarding the construction of the Xiamen-Kinmen bridge, 734 signed petitions were received in favor of the project.

Over the years, the mainland has rolled out measures to improve the well-being of people in Kinmen, Zhu said, noting that the mainland started to supply water to Kinmen in 2018 and the preliminary technical preparations for sending electricity and gas to Kinmen as well as for the construction of the bridge had been basically completed.

The spokesperson highlighted that a recent circular on establishing a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait has pledged efforts to explore a model for Xiamen-Kinmen joint infrastructure development.

