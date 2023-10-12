Spokesperson urges Taiwan enterprises to better integrate with mainland development

Xinhua) 08:49, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan enterprises to better integrate in the new pattern of development on the mainland to achieve high-quality development.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference while answering a question regarding a recent policy supporting the high-tech research and development of enterprises.

Noting that the policy, issued by the Ministry of Finance and some other departments, covers all relevant enterprises registered on the mainland, including those from Taiwan, Chen said the mainland will continue to improve policies and measures that will bring benefits to Taiwan compatriots and their businesses, create a better business environment and help businesses from Taiwan to develop better on the mainland.

He also expressed hopes that Taiwan enterprises would make good use of these favorable policies.

The spokesperson also slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for attempting to obstruct the normal cooperation between enterprises from the two sides of the Strait, creating barriers in cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, and stepping up discriminative trade restrictions against the mainland.

