China mulls law to further strengthen farmland protection

Xinhua) 16:58, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are mulling a draft law to further shore up farmland protection amid efforts to ensure food security.

The draft law on food security was submitted Friday for its second reading to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

It stipulates that measures should be taken to improve the quality of farmland, strengthen the treatment of abandoned land and promote the comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land.

The country should establish a strict system for arable land protection and step up the development of high-quality farmland.

Government authorities at or above the county level should promote the treatment of abandoned land by classification according to local conditions and take measures to guide the rehabilitation of the land, according to the draft.

Work should be done to introduce planning and financial support policies for the comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land, and encourage and guide social investment in this field.

Measures should be taken to tap into the development and utilization potential of saline-alkali land, implement saline-alkali farmland treatment and improvement in different areas and categories, and accelerate the breeding of saline-alkali tolerant varieties.

