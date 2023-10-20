China's draft patriotic education law highlights bolstering cultural confidence

Xinhua) 16:27, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering placing more emphasis on cultural education in a draft patriotic education law.

The draft law, aimed at promoting the spirit of patriotism in the country, was on Friday submitted to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for its second reading.

The draft adds provisions that patriotic education should promote the inheritance and development of fine traditional Chinese culture, carry forward core socialist values, and advance the development of a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics.

Patriotic education should help the people build up cultural confidence and make them more capable of building modern Chinese civilization, according to the draft.

In terms of implementation, the draft emphasizes the utilization of cultural relics, museums, libraries and major festivals, among others, in patriotic education.

The draft also stresses the importance of integrating promotion of the spirit of patriotism with the country's opening up. It says patriotic education should respect the history and cultural traditions of other countries and draw inspiration from all of human civilization's outstanding achievements.

