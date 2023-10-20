China considers revising law to improve cultural relics protection system

Xinhua) 14:22, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday began deliberating a draft law revision to further improve the management system regarding cultural relics protection and promote the appropriate utilization of cultural relics.

The draft revision to the Law on Protection of Cultural Relics was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading.

Giving first priority to protection, the draft revision elevates some measures that have been proven correct through practice into provisions of the law, including regulations on immovable and underwater cultural relics.

It also stresses the responsibility of government at all levels to ensure the safety of cultural relics.

With a focus on social benefits, the draft specifies basic principles on the proper use of cultural relics, while strengthening digital efforts in cultural relics preservation, and promoting the digital collection and utilization of such resources.

The revision also encourages the establishment of museums, memorial halls, and archaeological site parks to better protect immovable cultural relics and showcase their cultural values.

To further discourage illegal actions regarding cultural relics, the draft highlights related legal responsibilities, while introducing more types of administrative punishments and correspondingly raising limits on the size of fines.

For those who cause damage to cultural relics or are responsible for other serious consequences, a fine on an organization shall be not less than 1 million yuan (about 136,500 U.S. dollars) and not more than 10 million yuan, and a fine of not less than 100,000 yuan but not more than 1 million yuan shall be imposed on an individual, the draft revision reads.

The draft also stresses the repatriation of cultural relics, stipulating that the country reserves the right to take back lost cultural relics located abroad due to theft or illegal exportation. It says that this right shall not be subject to time limits.

Foreign cultural relics illegally entering China shall be returned to relevant countries in accordance with agreements or on the principle of reciprocity, according to the proposed draft.

On international cooperation, the document also highlights the importance of supporting archaeological exploration, repair, exhibition, scientific research and law enforcement concerning cultural relics, in a bid to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

China's current Law on Protection of Cultural Relics was enacted in 1982 and underwent a major revision in 2002.

