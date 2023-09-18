First-person view of wingsuit flying in Central China

(People's Daily App) 17:06, September 18, 2023

Feel the wind: This is not for the faint of heart. Follow this first person video for a taste of how it feels to perform a wingsuit flight from Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, where the ninth World Wingsuit League world championship is being held. The world's top 16 wingsuit fliers from 11 countries and regions are here.

