China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor
(Xinhua) 10:36, August 12, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Yi Pengfei, former vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power, the SPP said Friday.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
