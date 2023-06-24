People injured in China restaurant blast recovering well: expert
YINCHUAN, June 23 (Xinhua) -- People injured in a restaurant gas explosion in northwest China on Wednesday night are recovering well after receiving treatment at hospital, a medical expert said Friday.
Two patients with slight burns and injuries will be discharged soon. For those with severe burns, doctors have completed wound debridement and will provide treatment for air passage and lung injuries, said Lyu Guozhong, director of the national emergency medical research center.
All patients are recovering well, Lyu said.
The explosion occurred at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, killing 31 people and injured seven.
On Thursday, six clinical experts dispatched by the Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Health Commission arrived in Yinchuan, joining local medical teams to provide one-on-one treatment for the wounded.
Local authorities said Friday that the identities of all victims had been verified, adding that psychological counseling and legal support are being provided to family members of the victims.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Chinese FM spokesperson slams G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues
- Ethiopian Airlines adds two Chinese cities to its cargo destinations
- Iranian president to visit China from February 14 to 16
- China steadily enters new phase of COVID response: spokesperson
- People and lives above all else in China's COVID response
- South African vlogger in China: I am deeply impressed by CPC's people-centered philosophy
- Video: This is the People's Republic of China
- China's property market heading for solid recovery, healthy development
- China-CEEC expo unleashes new cooperation potential
- Congolese president opens Chinese-built road project
- CPEC testimony to Pakistan's deep-rooted friendship with China: official
- People protest against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
- Chinese embassy donates relief supplies for cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Namibia welcomes first tourists from China in three years
- Scientific decoupling from China will be costly: Dutch expert
- China, U.S. should strive for stable development of bilateral trade relations: commerce ministry
- Tunisia sees huge potential for enhancing trade, investment ties with China
- Serbian, Chinese companies ink contracts worth half bln USD
- China, Cambodia sign LMC Special Fund 2023
- Chinese FM meets Antigua and Barbuda's FM
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.