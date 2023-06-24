People injured in China restaurant blast recovering well: expert

YINCHUAN, June 23 (Xinhua) -- People injured in a restaurant gas explosion in northwest China on Wednesday night are recovering well after receiving treatment at hospital, a medical expert said Friday.

Two patients with slight burns and injuries will be discharged soon. For those with severe burns, doctors have completed wound debridement and will provide treatment for air passage and lung injuries, said Lyu Guozhong, director of the national emergency medical research center.

All patients are recovering well, Lyu said.

The explosion occurred at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant, killing 31 people and injured seven.

On Thursday, six clinical experts dispatched by the Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Health Commission arrived in Yinchuan, joining local medical teams to provide one-on-one treatment for the wounded.

Local authorities said Friday that the identities of all victims had been verified, adding that psychological counseling and legal support are being provided to family members of the victims.

