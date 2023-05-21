Home>>
People protest against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
(Xinhua) 10:33, May 21, 2023
People rally in a protest against the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
