Sunday, May 21, 2023

People protest against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

(Xinhua) 10:33, May 21, 2023

People rally in a protest against the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

