So-called "de-risking" targeting China not needed for today's world: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Decoupling is unrealistic for today's world, which does not need so-called "de-risking" that targets China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

According to reports, a U.S. official stated that this year's G7 summit communique will stress on "de-risking" rather than "decoupling" from China.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that before talking about "de-risking," one must know what the risks are and where they come from.

The biggest risks facing the world today are: the hegemonic act of using military advantage to launch barbaric invasions of vulnerable countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, the bullying act of undermining the principle of market economy and international trade rules by overstretching the concept of national security and wantonly going after foreign companies, and trying to turn back the wheel of history by hyping up "democracy versus authoritarianism" narratives and dragging the world back to the era of the Cold War, Wang noted.

"Clearly, none of these risks come from China. They all come from a handful of countries that have sought to pin various labels on China," he said.

China is committed to the path of peaceful development and a win-win strategy of opening-up, Wang noted, adding that over the past decade, China accounted for more world economic growth on an annual, average basis than G7 members combined.

"China brings to the world opportunities, stability and assurance, not challenges, turmoil and risks," he added.

Decoupling is unrealistic for today's world, which does not need so-called "de-risking" that targets China. What the world truly needs to get rid of are ideology-based mentality, opposing blocs and exclusive circles, Wang noted.

