Iran condemns G7 for financial allegations

Xinhua) 13:06, May 19, 2023

TEHRAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday "strongly" condemned the finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) for "baselessly" accusing Iran of being a source of "illicit financing risk."

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, in response to part of a joint statement published by the G7 finance ministers after their meeting in Niigata, Japan, on May 13, in which they said: "We are deeply concerned with illicit financing risk emanating from Iran."

"We vehemently condemn that part of the G7 finance ministers' statement that levels a baseless and delusional accusation against Iran," said Kanaani.

Kanaani urged the G7 and its members to stop their "deplorable" compliance with the U.S. "illegal" sanctions, which he says have violated the fundamental principles of international law and Iranian people's human rights.

He added the G7 members should, instead of participating in and approving of such "unilateral and unfair positions," be held accountable for their "flagrant violations" of international regulations.

The U.S. intensified its unilateral sanctions on Iran following its pullout from a nuclear deal in 2018. The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed between Tehran and world powers in July 2015.

The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States. The European Union is a "non-enumerated member."

