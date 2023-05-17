Japan to deploy up to 24,000 security personnel for upcoming G7 summit

Xinhua) 13:27, May 17, 2023

TOKYO, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.

In addition to about 3,000 police stationed in the host city, around 21,000 personnel from 45 prefectural police departments across the country will be sent over to the Hiroshima prefectural police during the summit set for Friday through Sunday, according to the NPA.

The NPA will also set up a G7 task force led by its commissioner general on Thursday, it said.

The agency said its security arrangements have been strengthened from its initial plan after an explosive device was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event in the western city of Wakayama on April 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)