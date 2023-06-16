Chinese FM meets Antigua and Barbuda's FM
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene, who came to Beijing to attend the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and to pay a visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday met with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene in Beijing.
"Antigua and Barbuda is China's reliable friend and partner in the Caribbean," Qin said. He noted that the two sides have always shared understanding and supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, setting a good example of countries of different sizes treating each other with mutual respect, and pursuing equity, mutual benefits and common development.
The Chinese side welcomes Antigua and Barbuda to participate in the Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which were proposed by China, Qin added.
Greene, who came to Beijing to attend the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and to pay a visit to China, said Antigua and Barbuda attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly upholds the one-China principle. He also expressed willingness to strengthen practical cooperation with China in the fields of infrastructure, economy and trade, agriculture, environmental protection and water resources.
The two sides expressed concern over Japan's pushing through of the disposal of its nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene, who came to Beijing to attend the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and to pay a visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Cambodia sign LMC Special Fund 2023
- Serbian, Chinese companies ink contracts worth half bln USD
- Tunisia sees huge potential for enhancing trade, investment ties with China
- China, U.S. should strive for stable development of bilateral trade relations: commerce ministry
- Scientific decoupling from China will be costly: Dutch expert
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.