Chinese FM meets Antigua and Barbuda's FM

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday met with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene in Beijing.

"Antigua and Barbuda is China's reliable friend and partner in the Caribbean," Qin said. He noted that the two sides have always shared understanding and supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, setting a good example of countries of different sizes treating each other with mutual respect, and pursuing equity, mutual benefits and common development.

The Chinese side welcomes Antigua and Barbuda to participate in the Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which were proposed by China, Qin added.

Greene, who came to Beijing to attend the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and to pay a visit to China, said Antigua and Barbuda attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly upholds the one-China principle. He also expressed willingness to strengthen practical cooperation with China in the fields of infrastructure, economy and trade, agriculture, environmental protection and water resources.

The two sides expressed concern over Japan's pushing through of the disposal of its nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene, who came to Beijing to attend the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and to pay a visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

