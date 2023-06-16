China, Cambodia sign LMC Special Fund 2023

Xinhua) 09:47, June 16, 2023

PHNOM PENH, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn signed here Thursday the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund 2023.

Wang said at the event that Cambodia had so far harvested a total of 89 LMC Special Fund projects.

Wang also highly spoke of China-Cambodia relations, noting that as 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the China-Cambodia diplomatic relations and the China-Cambodia friendship year, China stands ready to work with Cambodia to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road, and the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation.

He said by following the strategic guidance of leaders of both countries, the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era will reach a new height.

Sokhonn said the LMC special fund has delivered tangible benefits to all LMC countries, adding that it is imperative that Cambodia and China continue to work together to put their peoples first by positioning the LMC mechanism as a prime driver of sub-regional growth while promoting synergy with other Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.

Sokhonn said Cambodia is committed to promoting the LMC in order to realize the leaders' vision of building a community with a shared future of peace, prosperity and sustainable development for all the LMC countries.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)