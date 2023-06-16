China, U.S. should strive for stable development of bilateral trade relations: commerce ministry

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should strive for the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations to inject more stability and positive energy into the world economy, said China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting made the comment in response to questions concerning U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent remarks that the United States wants to work with China on urgent global challenges.

The development of bilateral trade and economic relations should be based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Shu said.

Stressing that the two countries enjoy economic complementarity and intermingled interests, Shu said each side benefits from the other's development.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation not only concerns the immediate interests of the two peoples, but also plays a pivotal role in promoting global economic growth and enhancing the well-being of all peoples, Shu said.

