Mainland, Taiwan entrepreneurs discuss cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua) 11:19, November 03, 2023

KUNMING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Entrepreneurs and people from ethnic minority groups on both sides of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday discussed integrated development at an exchange event held in Kunming, capital city of southwestern Yunnan Province.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, held discussions and exchanges with Taiwan business representatives attending the event.

The mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to invest in the mainland and participate in the integrated development of the two sides, and will create more favorable conditions for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to integrate into the new development pattern and participate in high-quality development, Song said.

He called on Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to adhere to the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and to oppose "Taiwan independence," carry forward the fine traditional Chinese culture, continue to deepen the integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and contribute to national reunification.

Taiwan business representatives noted that being able to participate in the great cause of national reunification and rejuvenation is the responsibility of their generation, and pledged to work for the integrated development of the two sides.

