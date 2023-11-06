New entry-exit policies unveiled to boost cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua) 13:44, November 06, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A set of entry-exit policies for Taiwan compatriots have been introduced to deepen integrated cross-Strait development, including boosting personnel exchanges between Fujian Province and Taiwan and facilitating Taiwan compatriots' residence and daily life in Fujian.

The policies, issued by the exit and entry administration of China's Ministry of Public Security, consist of 10 specific measures and will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

In September, China released a circular on supporting making Fujian a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. The new policies are among the country's latest moves to deepen cross-Strait integrated development.

According to the new policies, the application process for travel passes for Taiwan residents to enter or leave the mainland will be streamlined, with additional application channels introduced.

