Entrepreneurs called on to join hands in advancing cross-Strait cooperation

China Daily) 09:44, November 15, 2023

The 2023 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait kicks off in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on Nov 14, 2023. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on entrepreneurs on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to join hands to promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

The entrepreneurs were also encouraged to safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and keep pace with the trends of history in an effort to realize China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the 2023 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

The annual conference, which marks the 10th anniversary of the cross-Strait entrepreneurs summit, opened on Tuesday in Nanjing, Jiangsu province.

As a crucial platform for communication and cooperation between enterprises and businesspeople from both sides of the Strait, the summit has played an important role in fostering economic cooperation and deepening integrated development across the Strait, he said.

Xi said it is hoped that the summit can unite business communities from both sides of the Strait to further contribute to the growth of the economy of the Chinese nation, the improvement of compatriots' well-being and the advancement of national reunification.

He stressed the need for compatriots across the Strait to make joint efforts to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, thus opening up broad prospects for cross-Strait economic cooperation.

Xi said more efforts will be made to improve systems and policies that contribute to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and help Taiwan compatriots and enterprises integrate into the new development pattern and achieve high-quality development.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)