Annual conference of Cross-Strait CEO Summit opens in Nanjing

Xinhua) 20:58, November 14, 2023

NANJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, opened Tuesday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, read out a congratulatory letter from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Xi's letter expounded on the consensus and principle that the economies on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait both belong to the economy of the Chinese nation, and that compatriots across the Strait are a community with a shared future, Wang said, calling for efforts to make the summit more and more successful by following the guiding principles of Xi's letter.

The causes of building a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization have provided great opportunities and vast space for the development of Taiwan compatriots and enterprises in the Chinese mainland, he said.

Noting that the mainland was, is, and will remain the best option for Taiwan compatriots and businesses to invest and do business in, Wang said the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations best serves the interests and shared aspiration of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and best fits the development trend of the times.

He called on compatriots across the Strait to jointly uphold the national interest and shoulder the responsibility of the times, and work together for peace across the Strait, for the reunification of the country, and for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Liu Chao-shiuan, co-president of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit, said in his speech that over the past 10 years, the summit has established platforms for cross-Strait industrial cooperation and contributed to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations based on the 1992 Consensus, expressing the hope that both the mainland and Taiwan will actively advance the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)