Taiwan official calls for more exchanges

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:45, November 13, 2023

The Taipei 101 skyscraper commands the urban landscape in Taipei, Taiwan. [Photo/Xinhua]

Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang voiced his opposition to "Taiwan independence" and advocated mutual understanding, peaceful development and a common vision for people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait during the weekend in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

Hsieh, who is on the Chinese mainland to participate in the "cross-Strait integration month", a series of events for people from both sides to strengthen family ties and promote exchanges and cooperation, made the remarks on several occasions during his visit.

"Opposing 'Taiwan independence', enhancing exchanges in various fields across the Taiwan Strait and promoting goodwill between the two sides will undoubtedly lead to an improvement in cross-Strait relations," Hsieh said on Sunday during a group interview with China Daily and other media organizations.

He added that he hopes the two sides can work together to expand participation, deepen exchanges between cities and bring benefits to compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

In his speech at the Straits Port City Forum on Saturday, Hsieh reiterated his commitment to opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting peaceful development, and outlined areas of cooperation for port cities on both sides of the Strait.

He emphasized that the purpose of these exchanges is "mutual understanding, fostering friendship, working together and promoting peaceful development".

Hsieh's clear stance on opposing "Taiwan independence" and his commitment to enhancing exchanges between both sides earned him praise and support from those who share his vision for a peaceful and cooperative future.

Pan Xianzhang, deputy head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said, "The enthusiastic participation of thousands of Taiwan compatriots in the events of the integration month once again demonstrates their collective desire for peace, development, exchange and cooperation."

All the events aim to show respect and care for Taiwan compatriots, Pan said, adding that the mainland continues to create better conditions and more opportunities for Taiwan's youth to come to the mainland for exchanges, studies, employment and entrepreneurship.

Qin Weizhong, mayor of Shen-zhen, said that peaceful development and cooperation are the common aspirations of people on both sides of the Strait, and Shen-zhen will work for the benefit of and to promote happiness among Taiwan compatriots working and living in the city.

The integration month runs from late October through late November, and features over 30 series of exchange activities encompassing various sectors such as the economy, culture, sports, youth and media.

Its overarching objective is to forge a new era's bond between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, intensify interactions, particularly among the younger generation, and collaboratively advance cross-Strait integration.

