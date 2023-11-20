Panda has fun in heavy snowfall in NE China

(People's Daily App) 14:28, November 20, 2023

Giant panda Sijia has fun in its house after heavy snow hit the Yabuli Ski Resort in Shangzhi, Heilongjiang Province. Female Sijia and male panda Youyou, respectively born in Sichuan Province in 2006 and 2008, have been living at the resort since 2016.

