Giant panda's maternal love captivates netizens
(People's Daily App) 13:49, November 09, 2023
In this heartwarming daily feed shared by the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, we witness the incredible display of maternal love as giant panda Yuan Run cares for her adorable cub. It's a genuinely touching sight that has captured people's attention across China.
(Video source: Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)
