Giant panda enjoys delightful "teatime" at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:44, November 01, 2023

Photo shows food prepared for Kuku. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Rui)

On Oct. 27, 2023, giant panda Kuku celebrated International Panda Day with a delightful meal at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Park staff members prepared a scrumptious "teatime" for Kuku, using fresh ingredients such as carrots and bamboo shoots.

So far this year, the park has organized over 100 "teatime" gatherings for giant pandas, ensuring that the bears enjoy a variety of meals.

The popularity of the park's giant pandas continues to grow, with nearly 5 million visitors coming to see them at the park's giant panda center between January and October this year.

