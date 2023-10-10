We Are China

Giant panda Xiang Xiang meets public in Ya'an, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:32, October 10, 2023

Giant panda Xiang Xiang eats fresh bamboo at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Female giant panda Xiang Xiang met the public at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an on Sunday.

The panda left Ueno Zoo in Tokyo of Japan on Feb. 21, 2023 and flied back to China, her home country.

Xiang Xiang was born at Ueno Zoo in June 2017 to Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male), two giant pandas on loan from China, where the ownership over the cubs they give birth to belongs.

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows giant panda Xiang Xiang at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

