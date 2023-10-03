Farewell for giant pandas brings warmth to Washington's autumn chill

Xinhua) 10:19, October 03, 2023

Visitors pose for photos with a giant panda statue at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Giant pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji, who are currently staying at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, will be returned home by the end of the year in accordance with a previous agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA).

To celebrate the joy the pandas have brought to the American people and say goodbye to them, the zoo held a "giant farewell" event during the week ending Saturday.

Since arriving in Washington in 2000, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have had four cubs, three of which have already gone back to China. The fourth one, Xiao Qi Ji, has become the most loved inhabitant of the zoo since his birth on Aug. 21, 2020.

Tourists take part in a Chinese calligraphy writing activity at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Giant panda Tian Tian is seen at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Children take part in a giant panda mask-making activity at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji is seen at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

