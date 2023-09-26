China sets up first giant panda college to train conservation professionals for rare species

Global Times) 13:29, September 26, 2023

The first giant panda college has been established under China West Normal University (CWNU) in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, aiming to cultivate advanced professionals in the conservation of rare animals and plants.

Jointly constructed by the Sichuan Forestry and Grassland Administration and CWNU, the college is intended to play a crucial role in protecting the ecological environment, restoring habitats, constructing a panda national park, promoting panda population recovery, facilitating reintroduction into the wild, as well as conducting research and disseminating panda culture.

CWNU was selected to house the giant panda college due to its early and enduring involvement in giant panda ecology research. "China's first field survey on giant pandas, the world's first wild giant panda observation station, China's first international cooperation in wildlife conservation, as well as the first comprehensive academic monograph on giant pandas, have all been accomplished by experts from CWNU," said the university's Party head Wang Yuanjun.

The Sichuan education authority expressed the hope that the college will continue to cultivate versatile talents to contribute to policy research, planning and construction, ecological protection, scientific research monitoring, community co-development, and international cooperation and exchange within giant panda national parks.

