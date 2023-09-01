Giant panda twins celebrate 4th birthday in Zoo Berlin

Xinhua) 08:59, September 01, 2023

Giant panda Meng Xiang (top) plays with Meng Yuan at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2023. The pair of giant pandas celebrated their fourth birthday in Zoo Berlin on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen beside a "birthday cake" at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2023. The pair of giant pandas celebrated their fourth birthday in Zoo Berlin on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

