Taipei Zoo celebrates 19th birthday of Yuan Yuan

(People's Daily App) 16:45, August 31, 2023

Taipei Zoo on Wednesday celebrated the 19th birthday of Yuan Yuan, the female giant panda gifted by the Chinese mainland to Taiwan. The celebration was livestreamed, where Yuan Yuan's fans sent their birthday wishes. Yuan Yuan and male panda Tuan Tuan arrived in Taipei as goodwill gifts from the Chinese mainland in December 2008. The couple produced two female cubs, born in 2013 and 2020. Tuan Tuan died of illness in November last year at the age of 18.

(Video edited by Li Guangao)

