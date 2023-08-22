Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji turns 3 at U.S. zoo
Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji celebrates its 3rd birthday with an ice cake at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)
Xiao Qi Ji, or "Little Miracle", the giant panda cub born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Aug 21, 2020, turned three on Monday.
