Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji turns 3 at U.S. zoo

Ecns.cn) 14:20, August 22, 2023

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji celebrates its 3rd birthday with an ice cake at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)

Xiao Qi Ji, or "Little Miracle", the giant panda cub born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Aug 21, 2020, turned three on Monday.

