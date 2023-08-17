People celebrate birthday of giant panda Ri Ri in Tokyo

Xinhua) 13:16, August 17, 2023

A visitor takes pictures of the printed photos of giant pandas at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. Over 100 giant panda lovers gathered here to celebrate the birthday of giant panda Ri Ri. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Children paint panda dolls at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. Over 100 giant panda lovers gathered here to celebrate the birthday of giant panda Ri Ri. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People paint panda dolls at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. Over 100 giant panda lovers gathered here to celebrate the birthday of giant panda Ri Ri. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A child paints a panda doll at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. Over 100 giant panda lovers gathered here to celebrate the birthday of giant panda Ri Ri. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

