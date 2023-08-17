Panda twins celebrate 4th birthday at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium

Xinhua) 08:41, August 17, 2023

Giant panda Bao Di has birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Aug. 16, 2023. The celebration of the fourth birthday of the panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei, born on Aug. 8, 2019, was held at the Pairi Daiza zoo on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

