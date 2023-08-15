Giant panda Le Le celebrates second birthday in Singapore

Xinhua) 09:44, August 15, 2023

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)