Languages

Archive

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Home>>

Giant panda Le Le celebrates second birthday in Singapore

(Xinhua) 09:44, August 15, 2023

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Giant panda Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, enjoys food at its second birthday party held in Singapore's River Wonders, on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories