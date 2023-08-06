Giant panda Cai Tao's 13th birthday celebrated in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:37, August 06, 2023

Giant panda Cai Tao is seen during a celebration for his 13th birthday at Taman Safari in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2023. The giant pandas Cai Tao and Hu Chun from southwest China's Sichuan Province have been living in the safari park since 2017. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)