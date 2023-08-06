Home>>
Giant panda Cai Tao's 13th birthday celebrated in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:37, August 06, 2023
Giant panda Cai Tao is seen during a celebration for his 13th birthday at Taman Safari in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2023. The giant pandas Cai Tao and Hu Chun from southwest China's Sichuan Province have been living in the safari park since 2017. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourism promotion event on China's "home of pandas" held in Egypt
- Moscow zoo celebrates birthdays for giant pandas
- Giant pandas' birthday celebrated at Moscow Zoo
- (Chengdu Universiade) China's pandas endure as symbol of cross-border harmony, friendship, understanding
- French people's affection for giant panda Yuan Meng
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.