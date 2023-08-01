Moscow zoo celebrates birthdays for giant pandas
A special cake is made for giant panda Ding Ding at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Male giant panda Ru Yi, born in 2016, and female Ding Ding, born in 2017, arrived in Moscow in April 2019 for 15 years on a research project.
Giant panda Ru Yi eats bamboo during a birthday party at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
A staff member introduces giant pandas' living habits to kids at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Visitors celebrate birthdays for giant pandas Ding Ding and Ru Yi at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
