Moscow zoo celebrates birthdays for giant pandas

Ecns.cn) 08:44, August 01, 2023

A special cake is made for giant panda Ding Ding at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Male giant panda Ru Yi, born in 2016, and female Ding Ding, born in 2017, arrived in Moscow in April 2019 for 15 years on a research project.

Giant panda Ru Yi eats bamboo during a birthday party at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

A staff member introduces giant pandas' living habits to kids at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Visitors celebrate birthdays for giant pandas Ding Ding and Ru Yi at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

