Giant panda celebrates 3rd birthday in Yongin, South Korea

Xinhua) 10:04, July 21, 2023

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (NEWSIS via Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (NEWSIS via Xinhua)

A tourist shoots a video of giant panda Fu Bao at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats a cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (NEWSIS via Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao rests on ice at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 19, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (Photo by Yang Chang/Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (NEWSIS via Xinhua)

Giant panda Fu Bao looks at its birthday cake at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, July 20, 2023. The giant panda Fu Bao celebrated its 3rd birthday on Thursday. (NEWSIS via Xinhua)

