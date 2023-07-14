Home>>
Giant panda joyfully slides down grassy hill
(People's Daily App) 15:19, July 14, 2023
Giant panda Qinyun was spotted climbing to the top of a hill and sliding down the grass in Hanzhong, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Check out the adorable moment and watch the panda's smooth athletics!
(Compiled by Zhang Chen)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
