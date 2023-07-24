Giant panda Mei Xiang celebrates 25th birthday in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:17, July 24, 2023

Giant panda Mei Xiang enjoys an ice cake at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 22, 2023. Giant panda Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday here on Saturday. The zoo organized a special party to celebrate the occasion with her fans. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute/Handout via Xinhua)

Giant panda Mei Xiang enjoys an ice cake at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 22, 2023. Giant panda Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday here on Saturday. The zoo organized a special party to celebrate the occasion with her fans. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Visitors watch giant panda Mei Xiang enjoying an ice cake at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 22, 2023. Giant panda Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday here on Saturday. The zoo organized a special party to celebrate the occasion with her fans. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Giant panda Mei Xiang is seen at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 22, 2023. Giant panda Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday here on Saturday. The zoo organized a special party to celebrate the occasion with her fans. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

