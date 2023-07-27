First French-born giant panda returned to China

CHENGDU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France, arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Wednesday morning after a long-haul flight.

Yuan Meng has been sent into a quarantine field and will stay there for 30 days before starting a new life at the Chengdu Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding.

Yuan Meng was born in France's Beauval Zoo in August 2017. His name, which means "dreams come true," manifests the wish for an enduring friendship between China and France.

Yuan Meng's parents, Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, arrived in France in January 2012 on a 10-year loan from China. The pair's lease with France has been extended to 2027.

The beloved panda family were stars at the Beauval Zoo, which welcomed 2 million visitors in 2022. Many people came to bid farewell to Yuan Meng ahead of his departure to China.

