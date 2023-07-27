Giant panda Si Hai celebrates 4th birthday in Qatar

DOHA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- A heartwarming ceremony was held on Wednesday in the Al Khor Park of Qatar, where the first panda park in the Middle East is located, to celebrate the fourth birthday of Si Hai, a female giant panda.

As a specially-prepared cake was given to Si Hai, delighted visitors flocked to the scene with hearty smiles and adulations.

"To commemorate this special day, we crafted a delectable cake adorned with her favorite delights, such as crisp apples and crunchy carrots, all set in a magnificent ice sculpture," said Cissy Kou, curator of the Qatar Panda House at the park, which was about 35 km north of the capital Doha.

Abir, a local child, who came to visit the panda house for the first time, was filled with wonder at the sight of the giant panda.

"Today, on my first visit, I got to witness Si Hai' s birthday. I am so excited and giant pandas are so cute!" said Abir, who was not withholding excitement.

Si Hai was born on July 26, 2019 in China. Last October, she flew to Qatar alongside the male giant panda Jing Jing, who is one year older than her. This cooperation between China and Qatar on giant panda conservation research marks the first of its kind between China and Middle East countries.

"When Si Hai first arrived, she weighed 73 kilograms, and she adapted well here. Now she has grown to 100 kilograms. Jing Jing is also in good health. He weighed 125 kilograms when he arrived, and now he weighs 150 kilograms," Kou said.

Qatar, located in the Middle East on the Gulf, has a hot climate, with summer temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius, posing significant challenges to giant panda conservation. To make the guests more comfortable, the Qatar Panda House was thoughtfully designed, featuring innovative glass skylights and meticulously controlled air conditioning to replicate seasonal changes.

"To be absolutely safe, we also have a backup power supply in case of a temporary power outage that could harm the pandas' health," the curator added.

Kou also revealed to Xinhua that Si Hai is already showing signs of estrus, and Jing Jing has responded to it. "In about one to two years, Si Hai may become pregnant and give birth to a panda cub. That would be the first giant panda baby in the Middle East," Kou said excitedly.

Giant pandas, with their adorable looks, are widely regarded as "ambassadors of friendship" when living outside China, and the Qataris held the same expectation for the famed panda duo.

"We are proud to host Si Hai and Jing Jing. They symbolize the friendly relationship between us and China," said Fayqa Ashkanani, the head of public relations at the Qatari Ministry of Municipality, in a previous interview with Xinhua.

Enthusiasm among the Qatari people for the Panda House is palpable, with visitors flocking to bask in the presence of these cherished pandas. The park has become a popular tourist destination for many Qataris since the arrival of the "ambassadors."

"Si Hai and Jing Jing have become good friends with the Qatari people," Ashkanani said with a smile.

