Giant pandas' birthday celebrated at Moscow Zoo
Giant panda Dingding is seen during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023. Two giant pandas from China, Ruyi and Dingding, who have been living at the Moscow Zoo since 2019, enjoyed their birthday celebrations in Russia on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Photos
