Giant pandas' birthday celebrated at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua) 08:37, July 31, 2023

Giant panda Dingding is seen during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023. Two giant pandas from China, Ruyi and Dingding, who have been living at the Moscow Zoo since 2019, enjoyed their birthday celebrations in Russia on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding is seen during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi enjoys a birthday meal during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Dingding eats bamboo during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Dingding enjoys a birthday meal during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Dingding eats bamboo during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Dingding is seen during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Dingding is seen during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

Giant panda Ruyi eats bamboo during his birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2023.

