(Chengdu Universiade) China's pandas endure as symbol of cross-border harmony, friendship, understanding

Xinhua) 09:28, July 30, 2023

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Alongside the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games held in China, giant pandas greeted the guests not only in the zoo, but also through their cartoon images on trains, panda-shaped ice cream, and panda dolls.

Their adorable and amiable appearance, always a massive hit, conveys a genuine warm welcome to the world, just as the Chinese old saying goes: "It is a pleasure to have friends coming from afar."

PANDA CRAZE

Giant pandas are not only China's national treasure but also cherished by people worldwide.

French first lady Brigitte Macron and the country's panda fans recently bade a warm farewell to Yuan Meng, the first giant panda born in France, at the airport for his return to China.

Giant panda Yuan Meng represents the "absolutely unbreakable friendship" between the two countries, said the first lady.

In South Korea, giant panda Ai Bao gave birth to twin cubs at Everland theme park. Their caretakers Kang Cheol-won and Song Young-kwan said that the newborn twin pandas bring great joy to fans of both countries, and they hope this adorable panda family will bring the people of South Korea and China closer in heart and understanding.

Over the years, giant pandas have served as the envoy of peace and friendship, representing China in cultural exchanges with the world. Pandas bear witness to the growth of friendship between China and other countries and serve as a crucial link in China's efforts to foster friendly relations with the world.

The enduring "panda craze" has added a human touch to international relations. Nowadays, more and more giant pandas are venturing abroad, settling in foreign countries, and carrying the friendly sentiments of the Chinese people to various parts of the world, sparking emotional resonance that transcends borders.

FURRY "AMBASSADORS"

If people from around the world were asked to choose a cultural symbol representing China, the majority of foreign respondents would select the "giant panda" as their first choice, according to one survey.

The giant panda's gentle and peaceful nature embodies the essence of traditional Chinese culture -- openness, inclusiveness, and embracing diverse elements. It has become a cultural ambassador, enabling the world to understand China better.

Statistics show that China has conducted cooperative research on giant pandas with 22 zoos in 17 countries. As of 2022, there were a total of 64 giant pandas and their cubs living overseas, serving as "friendly ambassadors" from China.

Giant pandas, with China's openness to the world, will continue to carry the concept of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization, showing China's wish to deeply integrate with the world and create a better future.

HARMONY BETWEEN HUMANITY AND NATURE

The cherished giant panda has faced breeding challenges. In the spirit of safeguarding national treasures and species reproduction, China shifted its approach in the 1980s, leasing giant pandas and fostering cooperative research with other countries instead of gifting them.

A global effort emerged, with the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas leading international cooperation. The center has collaborated with 17 zoos in 15 countries, focusing on giant panda protection and ecological civilization.

Over the years, biodiversity protection and harmony between humanity and nature have been highlighted in China's development. National parks and protected areas have been established to preserve the giant panda's habitat.

Giant panda national parks have expanded the protected habitat area, establishing ecological corridors across 13 regions and safeguarding over 70 percent of wild giant pandas.

These efforts have yielded positive outcomes, with the giant panda's status improving from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2016, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

China now hosts about 2,600 giant pandas, with approximately 1,900 in the wild and nearly 700 in captivity. This showcases China's commitment to ecological and biodiversity protection.

The joint efforts in giant panda conservation demonstrate China's deep bond with the rest of the world. Likewise, the FISU World University Games also showcase the spirit of inclusive exchanges and mutual learning.

These endeavors exemplify that China is committed to embracing the world warmly and kind-heartedly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)